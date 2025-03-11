Nets Could Take Big 12 Star in NBA Draft
The Brooklyn Nets are keeping their eye on the NCAA Tournament to see which prospects could fit their long-term rebuild.
One player the team should look out for is Arizona forward Carter Bryant, who was the No. 22 overall pick in Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman's most recent mock draft.
"Even in limited minutes or opportunities to make plays with the ball, Carter Bryant has still been able to sell himself as a fit for a role at the next level. Positional size and athleticism, spot-up shooting and disruptive, versatile defense create an appealing foundation to build on," Wasserman writes.
"Shooting a respectable 35.7 percent from three and elite 75.7 percent at the rim, he also ranks top five among freshmen in defensive BPM while putting up outstanding playmaking rates (2.9 steal percentage, 5.9 block percentage)."
Wasserman compares Bryant to Marcus Morris, who enjoyed a successful 13-year career in the NBA and was part of several contending teams. If Bryant can have a career like that, he should be pretty happy with himself.
The Nets should also be happy if they can land someone who ends up lasting longer than a decade in the NBA. Brooklyn would get him in his early years, where he can develop into a strong two-way player on the wing.
