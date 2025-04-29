Nets Could Take Next Cade Cunningham in NBA Draft
The Brooklyn Nets are inching closer towards the NBA Draft, where they could have one of the top picks to take a high-end prospect in this year's class.
One of the top options is Rutgers point guard Dylan Harper, who ESPN draft analyst Jeremy Woo says is being compared to Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham.
"Harper enters the predraft process projecting solidly as the No. 2 pick, with NBA teams drawn to his size and all-around skill set. His versatility could make him a good fit even for teams with multiple ball handlers, having drawn comparisons from scouts to Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham," Woo wrote.
"Teams in search of star power would likely be thrilled to select Harper after Flagg comes off the board, as he offers both a level of safety as well as significant upside. He fits a high-value mold as a jumbo playmaker who can play in ball screens, finish in the paint and create shots for himself and others. That much was evident despite Rutgers' losing season (15-17).
"There are areas for Harper to polish -- his jump shooting, defensive effort and consistency leave room for growth, and will determine what level he can reach. But it should be tough to pass on all he brings to the table at No. 2, considering his readiness for the NBA relative to the prospects ranked below him."
Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has led the Pistons to the playoffs in just his fourth season. If the Nets can find someone like that in this year's draft, that could help Brooklyn become a postseason fixture down the line.