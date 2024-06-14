Nets Could Trade Into NBA Draft
Even though the Brooklyn Nets remain without a selection in the 2024 NBA Draft, they have a chance to be active in less than two weeks' time.
ESPN's Jeremy Woo suggests that the Nets could look into making a trade or two to get into the draft.
"The Nets hold no picks at present, but they have the assets to buy or trade into the draft," Woo writes. "There should be opportunities to do that, with many teams holding multiple selections in the middle to late part of the draft and presumably looking to create value, rather than utilizing all their picks on players. Brooklyn could have bench minutes available for the right NBA-ready rookie or it could take a longer view and target a younger prospect. If the Nets don't get into the draft, they will want to be aggressive on the undrafted free agent market."
Given the fact that this is one of the weaker rookie classes in recent memory, it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world if the Nets stayed out of the draft this year. However, they are doing their homework on some of the incoming players in case there is a move to be made and the right player comes around.
If there's a player the Nets like that comes at the right price, they could walk away with a rookie or two despite not having any picks going into the June 25-26 draft.
