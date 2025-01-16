Nets Could Trade 'Just About Anyone'
The Brooklyn Nets and the rest of the league are three weeks away from the NBA Trade Deadline, and moves are being planned behind the scenes.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus believes that everyone is on the block for the Nets.
"The Nets surveyed the market and accepted that they would be better off getting multiple second-round picks than holding out for lower or heavily protected firsts. Dennis Schröder, Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton are gone," Pincus writes.
"Who else? Competing executives believe the Nets will get a Cameron Johnson deal before the deadline. Some wonder what Cam Thomas' next contract will look like with Brooklyn since he's a restricted free agent this summer with high expectations. But few teams have spending power, and the Nets are the cap room powerhouse in July.
"Would the Nets move Thomas for the right return? That, so far, isn't as clear."
The Nets could trade anyone, but that doesn't mean that they should. Listen to offers on anyone because nobody on the roster should be considered untouchable. The Nets' goal for the trade deadline is to be better prepared for the future, and they should look into using any player currently on the team to get it done.
The Nets return to the court tomorrow night to take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET.
