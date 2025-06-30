Nets D'Angelo Russell Expected to Sign With Mavericks in Free Agency
Flashback to December 29, 2024, the Brooklyn Nets sit with a 12-19 record and No. 12 in the Eastern Conference standings. Trying to stay competitive was not a viable option.
Brooklyn sent Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton to the Lakers for D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and 3 second-round picks. With Russell's expiring contract, it was expected that the rekindled relationship would not last.
Dallas is bracing to be without star point guard Kyrie Irving due to a torn-ACL back in March and is not expected to return until after the All-Star break. Russell is expected to start at point guard until Irving returns if the deal is made.
Russell's second stint with the Nets brought nostalgia to many fans of his lone All-Star selection in the 2018-19 season. He also led Brooklyn to the No. 6 seed that season as one of the most exciting teams in basketball due to their fifth most three-pointers attempted in the association.
"This guy really showed who he is and as we got along I started imagining different lineups that would be implemented," Irving said. "(Russell) really elevated himself and carried this team."
Irving said this before the 2019-20 season about how he felt about potentially playing with Russell in Brooklyn. With Irving sidelined, it could be a while before the two share the court together, but it is clear there is an interest in playing off of each other.
Russell has faced scrutiny in his NBA career for inefficiency and lack luster defense, especially with his time on the Lakers. Despite this, his numbers in an expanded role are undeniable.
In 13 games where Russell played more than 30 minutes last season, he averaged 18.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists on 44.2% from the field and 40% from three. He is an underrated playmaker and with potential teammates like No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis, we could see Russell buy in to his role as a facilitator.
Russell will forever be a fan favorite in Brooklyn for bringing life back to Nets basketball, but it appears his journey is taking him elsewhere yet again.