Nets Depth Chart: How Does Noah Clowney Figure in?
The Brooklyn Nets' front court saw fewer shifting pieces from season to season compared to the back court, but a stable spot in the rotation will still be hard to come by.
One 21-year-old forward in particular, Noah Clowney, finds it difficult to gauge his role heading into this season. He is coming off a statistical breakout, but took a hefty shot to his efficiency in year 2. Depending on how much development Clowney underwent this offseason, he could either contend for a starting role or be out of the rotation.
Clowney was recently seen participating in open runs with several other NBA players. While these pickup games are not indicative of NBA play style, participating in these offseason events can be crucial for fostering relationships and honing skills.
Notes From the Tape
In the nitpicked clips from this open run session, Clowney was on the wrong end of many highlights. He was tasked with a variety of different defensive assignments. In one instance, Clowney played exceptionally tight on-ball defense against DeMar DeRozan. However, the six-time All-Star managed to rise up and hit a mid-range jumper over Clowney's outstretched arms.
Another matchup was with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and the veteran blew by Clowney to also score from mid-range. The Alabama product will have to improve his lateral quickness to handle quicker opponents.
Clowney's lone offensive highlight came on a kickout three from Jalen Johnson. From a few feet beyond the arc, he drilled the triple. The ability to shoot from outside at 6-foot-10 is one of Clowney's most enticing traits.
Areas in Need of Improvement
Clowney experienced inconsistent playing time in the 2024-25 season due to lingering ankle injuries, which ultimately sidelined him for the remainder of the season in March. He remained a dependable outside shooter, but recorded a shooting percentage of 41.4% on two-point attempts, a decrease of over 20 percentage points from his rookie season.
As alluded to from the pickup highlights, defense has been a struggle throughout Clowney's professional career. Among players who played at least 15 games last season, the Nets' young forward ranked outside the top 200 in defensive rating and defensive win shares.
Clowney became a somewhat predictable offensive player as the season went on. 70.2% of his field goals came from three-point range. Every team needs specialty players, but Clowney does not convert at a high enough rate from three-point range to warrant that as his identity.
Clowney brings significant positional versatility to the team. He has played in positions 3 through 5 for Brooklyn, allowing him to fit into various roles. His main competition for bench minutes will likely be Danny Wolf and Jalen Wilson. However, given the team's rebuilding mindset, it seems probable that the coaching staff will find ways to get Clowney on the court.