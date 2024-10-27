Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith Explains Loss vs. Magic
ORLANDO — The Brooklyn Nets couldn't come out on the winning side of their 116-101 matchup against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center.
Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith spoke after the game and talked about the reasons behind the team's loss.
"We had a great first half and they started putting their head down and attacking the rim and we got to stop fouling," Finney-Smith said postgame. "We have to keep teams closer to 50 point halves like we did in the first half."
Going into the locker room at halftime, the Nets were only down three points and even found a way to build a lead early in the third quarter. However, a 13-0 run by the Magic midway through the third quarter gave Orlando the lead for good.
The loss echoed similar sentiments from the team's season-opening loss against the Atlanta Hawks, where they had a four-point lead going into halftime and had a chance to win in the fourth quarter.
The Nets are a young team, and they need to learn over time how to play a full 48-minute game. If they can figure out a way to do that, they can start pulling off some upsets and beating some teams that they shouldn't on paper.
The Nets are back in action tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center.
