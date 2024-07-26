Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith Linked to Rockets in Trade Rumors
The Brooklyn Nets are a team to watch on the trade market for the second half of the offseason, and Dorian Finney-Smith could be the next to leave the team.
ClutchPoints reporter Brett Siegel suggests that the Houston Rockets could be a team to look out for a Finney-Smith deal.
"Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Bojan Bogdanovic are the three forwards teams around the league are labeling as the next names to be on the move," Siegel writes. "If they look for a more affordable option, Finney-Smith would be a plausible target for Ime Udoka and the Rockets."
The Rockets have a full roster with a lot of young talent, but it's unlikely that Houston would sacrifice any of those players for Finney-Smith. Perhaps a deal that would send Jock Landale or Jae'Sean Tate to Brooklyn is more feasible, but the Nets would need some future draft capital in order to make this trade worthwhile.
The Nets have no rush to make a trade anytime soon, especially with teams still two months away from reporting to training camp. However, it might be important to kick tires on some conversations just to feel out the waters and then make a move later in the offseason or before the trade deadline based on the interest teams are expressing now.
