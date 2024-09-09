Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith Underrated in 2K
Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith is one of the NBA's unsung heroes.
He does a lot of the dirty work that goes unnoticed and he's viewed as a better player by his peers than the outside.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes ranted about the fact that Finney-Smith and his teammate Ben Simmons had the same rating in the new NBA 2K game.
"Simmons hasn't averaged over 6.9 points per game since 2020-21, he refuses to shoot jumpers or go to the foul line, and there isn't a team in the league that would give up positive value to take on his expiring contract. Meanwhile, Finney-Smith hasn't averaged fewer than 8.3 points per game during that same span, is a legitimate three-and-D threat and could probably earn the Nets a first-round pick when they trade him," Hughes writes. "It's doubly insulting to DFS that fellow teammate Ziaire Williams, who hasn't shown a thing since the second half of his rookie year, is close behind him with a 74.
Finney-Smith will continue to play his game and he likely doesn't care much about his 2K rating. However, his chances of being seen as a better player probably won't happen until he returns to a contending roster.
Maybe he'll be featured enough for the Nets this season to where he'll be involved in trade chatter by midseason.
