Nets Draft: Rutgers Freshmen Shine With Sean Marks in Attendance
The Brooklyn Nets had even more reason to believe in Rutgers freshmen Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey last night. Brooklyn's GM, Sean Marks, was in attendance for Rutgers' exhibition game against St. John's last night, and the duo did not disappoint.
Bailey and Harper were both top-five players in the country coming out of high school, and both decided to choose the Scarlett Knights over other elite programs. The duo is projected to be selected at the top of the 2025 NBA Draft, one in which the Nets will have multiple picks.
Against St. John's, Bailey showed why he could compete with Cooper Flagg for the No. 1 overall pick. The 6-foot-10 forward put up 25 points and five rebounds, while hitting four three-pointers in 36 minutes.
Harper was right behind Bailey with 20 points and four rebounds in the 95-81 loss. The 6-foot-6 point guard played 32 minutes and was facilitating while scoring for the Scarlett Knights.
Bailey has all of the tools to be a successful NBA player and has been impressive in practices thus far. The forward can not only score but also handle the ball and create for teammates. His two-way abilities cannot go unnoticed either, and because of this, he's been compared to the likes of Jayson Tatum, Brandon Miller, and Paul George. He is very similar in frame to Flagg.
Harper's ability to get to the rim and finish through contact while also setting up his teammates has garnered comparisons to James Harden. The lefty is a true three-level scorer and is sure to be a problem on the offensive end.
