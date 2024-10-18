Nets GM Sean Marks Attends Rutgers Preseason Game
With a new NBA season arriving, there's also a new crop of talent that will be eligible for the upcoming NBA Draft. For the Brooklyn Nets, that's incredibly important to note as they've shifted toward a rebuild and using the draft to compile young talent will be essential.
On Thursday night, Nets general manager made a showing at Rutgers' preseason game against St. John's. While the Scarlet Knights took a 95-81 loss, Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper -- two Rutgers highly-touted freshmen -- showed every bit of their potential.
Harper finishd the contest with 20 points and four rebounds, while Bailey poured in 25 points and made four 3-pointers. After the game, St. John's head coach, Rick Pitino, praised the Rutgers freshman duo.
“Dylan is, for a freshman, so under control,” Pitino said. “He plays like a senior. He’s got a lot of [Walt] ‘Clyde’ Frazier in the way he plays. He was amazing and Ace Bailey just has great talent. Both of them are great. They deserve the rankings they are getting.”
The duo has a respective top-ten draft projection, which is absurd considering they will share the floor for the Big Ten program next season. Marks wasn't the only player in attendance, either. Toronto Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri was also at the exhibition game, and more than 20 scouts were there, too.
The Nets are smart to keep an eye on the two Rutgers stars, because there is going to be a heavy dose of options if Brooklyn doesn't secure the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. With Duke's Cooper Flagg, the two Rutgers stars and more top-heavy talent, the Nets should be able to get off to a good start on their rebuild by selecting a potentially franchise-altering talent.
