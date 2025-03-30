Brooklyn Nets: Drew Timme Reacts After Go-Ahead Shot in Second NBA Game
The Brooklyn Nets beat the Washington Wizards on Saturday night to cap off the second game of a back-to-back behind what proved to be a game-winning shot by new signing Drew Timme.
“It was either [Tyrese Martin] gets downhill and finishes [or] if they helped, hit me, or if not, the corner is open if they overhelped,” Timme said. “They just made the right play and that happened to be my shot, and they goaltended but I think it's going in anyway.”
In just his second game with the Nets, Timme finished with 19 points, six rebounds and three assists on 9-for-14 shooting from the field. The former Gonzaga and Long Island Nets big missed his three attempted 3-pointers. With 30 points in his first two NBA games, Timme tied Derrick Coleman (Nov. 1990) for the most in Nets' history.
“I love the bright lights, I guess, and there's no brighter lights than in March, so I guess just keeping things rolling,” Timme said.
Martin and Jalen Wilson led Brooklyn in scoring with 20 points each, a season-high for the latter. The Nets snapped a six game losing streak with this win in the nation’s capital. Head coach Jordi Fernández credited his team’s second half for the victory in his post-game comments.
He said: “I think we had zero fast break points at halftime. We ended up with 13. Obviously, our defense, I thought, was better. We kept shooting threes, shot 39% from three, and then we found a way to run. The guys bought into what we were supposed to do and I think that it was one possession at the time. It was not making the home run play, and those guys were connected throughout the whole second half. “
Timme also mentioned the Nets’ increased level of aggression after the break. The Nets shot 57.9% from the field in the second half compared to 34% in the first.
“You can say it's the refs all you want, but at the end of the day, you gotta attack, you gotta make them make calls,” Timme said. “ So, offensively, defensively, we had to be more aggressive and that's what we tried to do [in] the second half.”
Following Brooklyn’s Friday night blowout loss to the LA Clippers, Fernández highlighted the need to keep his team engaged and playing the right way. The 42-year-old was pleased with the Nets’ bounce-back in the latter part of their back-to-back.
“I saw them on the bench talking to each other, on the court,” Fernández said. “You wanna see that connectivity and [make] those runs. At the end of the day, you will make mistakes — that happens — but if you do more positive than negative, that's usually how you find a way to win games.”
Next, the Nets are on the road against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night. Cam Johnson and Noah Clowney’s status are in doubt after suffering a hard fall and an ankle sprain, respectively, against the Wizards.