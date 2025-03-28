Brooklyn Nets Make Late-Season Roster Move, Signing Former College Standout
The Brooklyn Nets are signing Drew Timme to a two-year contract, per HoopsHype senior NBA insider Michael Scotto.
Timme has played for the Long Island Nets since getting traded to the organization on Dec. 30. In 29 games with Long Island so far, the former Gonzaga big is averaging 23.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 'stocks' on 57.5% from the field and 38.5% from three.
Recently, Timme scored 50 points on 21-for-26 shooting on March 22 and was named G League Player of the Week. He has also had 30- and 40-point games this season, as well as two triple-doubles on Jan. 3 and Feb. 21, respectively. By penning this contract, Timme fills up Brooklyn’s final roster spot, although the exact nature of the deal remains unknown.
Timme originally went undrafted in 2023 after making a name for himself over four seasons at Gonzaga. Timme spent his NBA rookie season with the G League's Wisconsin Herd and started this season with the Stockton Kings before landing on Long Island. A deeper dive into the 24-year-old’s numbers shows that he’s adapted his style of play for potential NBA success.
Whereas Timme was dominant in the post for the Zags, Long Island has largely used him rolling and spotting up. The Long Island big has soft touch from close range and he's gone 30-for-78 from three while shooting 73.1% from the free throw line with the Nets. If Timme has to put the ball on the floor off the catch, he can do so out of two or three dribbles; however, he is likely a below-average positional athlete relative to other 6-foot-10 players in the league.
Brooklyn has paid plenty of attention to the G League this season. The year started with Tyrese Martin, a former G League standout, making the roster via a two-way contract and eventually earning a standard deal. Later, the Nets also signed Tosan Evbuomwan to a two-way contract, and he was a part of head coach Jordi Fernández’s rotation for a bit during some tough times. The team has also given opportunities to Killian Hayes, Kendall Brown and Tyson Etienne, who have all played for their Long Island affiliate.
Curiously, Timme is represented by the Valor Sports Agency, which also represents Jaylen Martin. Martin was one of the Nets’ original two-way players this season, but the former Overtime Elite wing was waived in January.