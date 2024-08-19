Brooklyn Nets: Duke Forward Cooper Flagg Would Change Trajectory of Franchise Future
The Brooklyn Nets' rebuild could take a massive turn at the hands of the NBA Lottery and how the selections play out.
While the 2024 NBA Draft didn't have any eye-popping, generational talents, that's set to change with the 2025 NBA Draft class. Headlined by Duke star Cooper Flagg, there are franchise-altering players set to hear their names called. This leaves a huge opportunity for the Brooklyn Nets to turn the team around quickly.
While no fans want to see their favorite team essentially take the season off, that might just be what the Nets need. Finishing as the bottom seed in the entire league will position Brooklyn to land the top pick -- and ultimately Flagg -- in the lottery. Trading all the win-now veterans to acquire young, raw players is a great way to do that while prioritizing the future.
Now, players like Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper, VJ Edgecombe and more can't be forgotten, Flagg is the ideal prospect for the Nets to land early in their rebuild. The Duke freshman is a 6-foot-9 forward with true two-way abilities.
The only knock on Flagg, as of right now, is his jump shot. He's able to convert, but cleaning up the fluidity of his shooting form would truthfully unlock the potential franchise player's talent. He's got the ability to pass the ball, score at the rim and absolutely transform a defense.
Flagg landing in Brooklyn would be perfect for his career. The highly-coveted, athletic forward has every bit of potential on the court as it pertains to physical ability and his skills, but where he really wins is the mental game.
Whether playing against other top recruits in the nation or quite literally against the best players in the nation at Olympic practices, Flagg has approached the game as an alpha. He would help set the Nets culture both with his physical and mental ability, and would give the club a perfect start to the rebuild.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.