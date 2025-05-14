Brooklyn Nets Emerge as Potential Trade-Up Candidates After 2025 NBA Draft Lottery
Following a dissapointing evening for the NBA's rebuilding franchises, the Brooklyn Nets aren't allowing the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers' unprecedented jumps into the top-three prevent them from staying proactive.
After landing the eight-overall selection, NBA insider Jake Fischer revealed the Nets have been labeled as "likely" to trade up by rival teams.
Courtesy of 2023's dealing of Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns and 2024's Mikal Bridges swap with the New York Knicks, Brooklyn has plenty of disposable future assets. GM Sean Marks has five total selections alone in the 2025 NBA Draft, four of which fall in the first round. Due to Marks' shrewd moves, the Nets appear to be the most likely trade-up candidates of all the squads who saw their projected selection spots tumble.
In the event a trade-up deal never comes to fruition, Brooklyn could also look at moving the pick in an attempt to land a superstar. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the franchise's "plan A," but recent reports of the "Greek Freak's" desire to play alongside another big name could make the Nets' "plans" obsolete. San Antonio earning the second-overall pick also makes the Spurs the most likely landing spot, potentially killing all momentum behind a Antetokounmpo-Nets pairing.
Thus, attempting to secure the best prospect it can should be Brooklyn's new top priority, hence the rumblings of a desired trade-up.
In any other draft class, each incoming rookie selected in the top-five could have a case to be taken number one. Outside of Cooper Flagg—Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, V.J. Edgecomb and Tre Johnson all have "top choice" potential, and undoubtedbly would've been picked first-overall last summer.
The climb from eight into the top-five could be draining from an asset standpoint, but possessing a roster in need of young talent, the Nets need to explore all options.
Obviously, how the draft board shakes out on June 25 will heavily impact Marks' plans of moving up—especially if other rebuilding franchises have the same motivation as Brooklyn does. But between now and then, expect many reports to emerge regarding the Nets' desire to climb above pick eight.