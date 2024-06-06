.@ShamsCharania on Jalen Green and Alperen Şengün:



“The #Rockets called the Nets on Mikal Bridges discussing a concept around Jalen Green and multiple 1sts, that was not accepted…



It’s a great problem for the #Rockets to have, you have 2 burgeoning stars with Şengün, with… pic.twitter.com/VPigxky8Ng