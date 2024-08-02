Nets Ex James Harden Named to Top 25 Players List
The Brooklyn Nets traded for James Harden for a reason in January 2021.
Even though it didn't work out, Harden established himself as the 13th-best player in the NBA in the 21st century by ESPN.
"Harden will go down as one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history, but The Beard and his step-back were nearly unstoppable from 2017 to 2020," ESPN writes. "He started his scoring spree with an MVP season in 2017-18, averaging 30.4 points, 8.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds. And he was even better the following season, averaging 36.1 points in 2018-19 -- the eighth-highest average in NBA history. Only Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor and Michael Jordan have averaged more points in a single season. He then averaged 34.3 points in 2019-20 to win his third consecutive scoring title. His scoring overshadows his other elite skill as a passer. Harden is the only player in NBA history to win three scoring titles and two assist titles."
The Nets traded Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers just over a year later for a package that was headlined by Ben Simmons, but didn't amount to nearly as much as what he was traded for fro
However, the Harden trade was the first domino to get the Nets to where they are right now on their rebuild.
