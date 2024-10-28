Brooklyn Nets Exercise Third-Year Team Options on Noah Clowney, Dariq Whitehead
A day after the Brooklyn Nets picked up their first victory in year one of the franchise's total overhaul, they made a transaction sure to benefit their future.
Per organization, Brooklyn exercised third-year team options on Noah Clowney and Dariq Whitehead for the 2025-26 season.
While Whitehead continues to acclimate himself to the style and pace of the professional game after missing all of his rookie campaign due to injury, Clowney has asserted himself as an integral member of the Nets' bench.
Through three appearances, Clowney is averaging nine points and four rebounds per contest and has been one of head coach Jordi Fernandez's go-to substitutions early in games. Whitehead made his season debut at the end of Brooklyn's 115-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, entering once the game had been put away.
Both 2023 NBA draftees are expected to serve pivotal roles in the Nets' ongoing rebuild. Clowney's shown flashes of a piece that could one day start alongside Nic Claxton and Whitehead's college tape provides optimism for what he could bring to Brooklyn's backcourt.
Clowney's future was never in jeopardy, but the decision on Whitehead is encouraging. Many young players suffer injuries early in their careers and never catch on, but consider the Nets exercising the former Duke star's option as a vow of confidence.
The two will continue to develop as the season progresses, and if Brooklyn emerges as a seller at February's trade deadline as some predict, expect the duo to be trusted with more responsibility.
