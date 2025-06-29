Brooklyn Nets Extend Qualifying Offer to Cam Thomas
With the deadline for qualifying offers quickly approaching, the Brooklyn Nets have made a decision on one of their top young players.
According to NBA insider Michael Scotto, the Nets have extended a one-year, $5.99 million qualifying offer to Cam Thomas, officially making him a restricted free agent.
While Thomas received a qualifying offer, the Nets declined to do the same for their other pending restricted free agents, Ziaire Williams and Day’Ron Sharpe.
Thomas was limited to just 25 games last season due to a recurring hamstring injury. Still, he remained highly productive when on the floor, posting career highs with 24 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game.
Coming into last season, Thomas had just completed a major leap as a scorer, more than doubling his points per game from 10.6 in 2022–23 to 22.5 in 2023–24. He also showcased the ability to remain efficient despite handling an increased workload. Despite playing 15 more minutes per game, his field goal percentage remained nearly identical from one season to the other.
In a recent list put together by Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, Thomas was ranked as the 16th best free agent available for this upcoming offseason.
"There's a perception among some teams that he's empty stats, but he's also an extremely talented scorer who doesn't usually let a mistake or miss deter him from the next attempt," Pincus said. "The Nets, who may not be ready to win just yet, must decide how vital he is to the future."
Pincus also mentioned that while Thomas may be seeking as high as $30 million, Brooklyn has a decent amount of leverage in this situation due to their cap room flexibility compared to other teams.
Thomas arrived in Brooklyn back in 2021, after being selected with the 27th pick of the first round following a season at LSU. During his time with the Tigers, he led all Division 1 freshmen in scoring and was a First-team All-SEC selection.