Nets Face Big Test vs. Magic
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Orlando Magic for their next two games at the Barclays Center.
It will be the second and third meetings of the season between the two teams after the Magic beat the Nets in their home opener last month.
However, the Magic look a little different compared to the last time they played the Nets. The biggest change for the Magic comes with Paolo Banchero, who is currently sidelined with an oblique injury. Banchero has been out of the lineup since the beginning of the month, but the Magic have been able to keep up in his absence.
The Magic lost their first four games without Banchero, but have since won all but one game, moving up to third place in the Eastern Conference standings behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.
A big part of their success has come from the resurgence of Franz Wagner, who even won an Eastern Conference Player of the Week award with Banchero out.
So far this season, Wagner is averaging 23.4 points per game, making a case for him to represent the Magic and Eastern Conference at this year's All-Star Game in San Francisco.
If the Nets want to beat the Magic, stopping Wagner will be key. They will also have to overcome a suffocating defense, which has become one of the best in the league.
It won't be easy, which is why facing the Magic is a good test for the Nets.
