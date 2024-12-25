Nets Facing Identity Crisis After Dennis Schroder Trade
The Brooklyn Nets are picking up the pieces after the team traded Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors earlier this month.
Since the trade, the Nets are 1-3 and have yet to score more than 101 points in a game.
Nets forward Cam Johnson spoke about the team's struggles on offense and what the team is trying to do to fix things.
“We're just trying to find our identity,” Cam Johnson said via ClutchPoints reporter Erik Slater. “Figuring out what we want to do and how we’re gonna score and what those shots look like. We’ll continue to develop that and get better at that, I think… We have just a different flow [without Dennis]. It’s just how it is.”
Trades in the middle of the season can be tough on any team, especially one that doesn't have a true point guard to replace Schroder with. Ben Simmons has been running point a lot for the Nets, but the team has to adjust with him at the position compared to Schroder.
For the Nets, there's no rush. While they would like to win games, that isn't the ultimate goal for the team. They will figure things out in due time when it comes to the offense.
The Nets are back in action tomorrow against the Milwaukee Bucks. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.
