Brooklyn Nets Fall to Washington Wizards Despite Drew Timme's Valiant Scoring
The Brooklyn Nets now move to 0-2 in Summer League play after falling to the Washington Wizards Sunday evening.
Summer League head coach Stevel Hetzel deployed a different starting five for this game as the Nets' No.19 pick, Nolan Traore, came off the bench in their second game. This came as a head scratcher, considering how well Traore played in his first start on Thursday against Oklahoma City.
Starting in his place was two-way signee Tyson Etienne alongside rookie point guard Egor Demin.
For the Nets backcourt, Danny Wolf and Drew Timme drew the start once again, but Hetzel surprisingly gave undrafted free agent TJ Bamba the start as Tosan Evbuomwan was a DNP for Sunday's game.
Former Gonzaga product Drew Timme once again did the most to try and get Brooklyn a win, but it was unfortunately to no avail. Following his 22-point game against the Thunder, Timme came out on a mission in the second Summer League game as the big man dropped 30 points, tagged along with five rebounds and three assists.
Coming into this game, one of the biggest stories was how well Timme would fare against second-year Frenchman Alex Sarr, and it is safe to say he more than held his own against the Wizards' young center. And for what it is worth, while Timme did not go home with the win, the clip of his posterizing dunk on Sarr has already begun to make it rounds all over social media, so at least he had the highlight of the night.
Wizards sixth overall pick Tre Johnson led their team in scoring with 21 points on the night, as each starter for Washington logged double-digit points for the game. Kyshawn George stuffed the stat sheet for his team in their win as he put together 10 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five steals.
The Nets will need to regroup on Monday as they prepare for Tuesday's matchup against the New York Knicks. Whether Nolan Traore returns to the starting lineup will remain to be seen. We will continue to monitor the situation as the Summer League goes on.