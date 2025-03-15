Nets Finally Playing Towards Expectations
The Brooklyn Nets have been one of the more pleasant surprises around the league for the first two-thirds of the season. However, things are beginning to change as the regular season winds down.
The Nets flirted with a shot at the Play-In Tournament, but recent play has them far from that goal.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey looks at the bright side of the Nets' recent woes.
"For a brief moment in early to mid-February, the Brooklyn Nets looked like they might threaten for a play-in spot (and tank their own lottery odds), but they're 2-10 in their last 12 and now have a bottom-five record in the league," Bailey writes.
"Given the moves they made this past offseason to regain control of their 2025 first-round pick, that's obviously a good thing.
"The Nets don't have any top-tier, foundational talents to build around, and this draft could have a few. Even if Brooklyn isn't lucky enough to wind up with Cooper Flagg, players like Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, V.J. Edgecombe and more could still alter the Nets' long-term fortunes."
The Nets are angling themselves to have a strong chance at one of the top picks in the draft, and that was ultimately the goal at the beginning of the season. They will soon see that come into fruition.
