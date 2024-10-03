Nets' Finney-Smith Using Outside Expectations as 'Motivation'
There's been no shortage of Brooklyn Nets nonbelievers since July's trade of Mikal Bridges.
Media members and odds makers have widely projected the franchise to finish as the worst team in the NBA come 2024-25, adding to the already plentiful billboard material. Brooklyn's vets haven't allowed the outside noise to impact their mindsets, highlighted by Dorian Finney-Smith on Media Day.
"Me, Dennis Schroder, we were talking and we just want everybody to know that we ain’t deferring to just tank or whatever," the 31-year-old said via the New York Post. "They’re saying we’re going to win 17 games. I feel like this team should take that as disrespect, and use it as motivation."
The expectations seem head-scratching when evaluating the Nets' talent, especially considering Ben Simmons' rumored re-emergence. Finney-Smith re-enforced that the three-time All-Star's health will be key to proving the doubters wrong.
"People don’t know how healthy Ben [Simmons] is going to be. But we’ve been seeing him for the last four weeks and he looks great," he said. "So, if bro gets back on the court I feel like it’s gonna help our team a lot, and we’re going to shake the NBA.”
Finney-Smith concluded by stating while he hasn't read anything specific regarding the league-wide projections, chatter still exists around the building.
"Well, actually I ain’t seen it. It’s just what I’ve been hearing," he said. "I can’t be on social media a lot because I’m trying to get my kids to get off social media, so I’m trying to lead by example. I really didn’t see it, so I’m just going by what the guys in the locker room are saying."
Brooklyn's veteran core must galvanize the Nets' youth ahead of their Oct. 23 season-opener against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.
