Nets Forward Named Lakers Trade Target
The Brooklyn Nets are in the midst of a fire sale that could last for over a year if they choose to drag it out that long.
Several Nets are on the trade block, but it remains to be seen which teams would be interested in acquiring them.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus believes that the Los Angeles Lakers make sense for Nets forward Cam Johnson.
"The Nets indicated their direction this summer when they dealt Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks. It seems inevitable that Johnson is next to go," Pincus writes. "The trade market will determine how much the Nets ask for, and while they may not be in a rush, the team may be more eager to reset than the Blazers and Jazz. Johnson, 28, has struggled to stay healthy for much of his career, but he's a career 39.2 percent three-point shooter. The Lakers must account for Johnson's full potential salary ($27 million)—similar to Grant's number in Portland. The Nets previously had interest in Russell. If that remains, a deal could grow to include other players."
Perhaps the Nets would be interested in D'Angelo Russell, their former point guard, in return. Russell is an expiring contract, so the Nets would look to bring him aboard in hopes of having a draft pick attached to him.
The early framework of the deal makes sense, but a trade like this probably won't happen until the February deadline inches closer.
