Nets Free Agency: Nic Claxton Worth $100M?
The Brooklyn Nets have one major priority in free agency: retaining center Nic Claxton.
Claxton, 25, is one of the top free agents on the open market this summer, especially at the center position. But given the current state of affairs with the Nets, it's important that they solidify his future in Brooklyn.
"The Nets can't afford to lose Claxton, who is the anchor of their defense and one of the best shot-blocking bigs in the NBA. Still just 25 heading into his sixth season, a $100 million contract over five years seems entirely possible (and reasonable) with a cap projected to rise 10 percent each season," Bleacher Report writes.
Claxton averaged 11.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game this past season with the Nets and has established himself as one of the best players on the roster. Signing him to a contract that will take him through his prime will give the Nets a foundation to build off of in the coming years.
While Claxton likely isn't enough to give the Nets a surefire core for the latter half of the decade, they don't have many other options already at their disposal. That's why they should be willing to break the bank for Claxton and give him whatever he asks for in free agency this summer.
