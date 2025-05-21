Brooklyn Nets Free Agent Receives Praise During Overseas Trip
NBA veteran and Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell made a bit of noise on social media after being seen overseas on his basketball clinic tour and release of his signature shoe.
Russell's tour features a seven-day stint around China spanning from Hong Kong, Beijing, Changsha and Kunming. This featured not just basketball clinics, but also featured a release for a new signature shoe by Li Ning and their "Way of Wade" line, the DL0 1.
Social media was buzzing about Russell's overseas trip after a viral video by NetsDaily on X showed large crowds gathering in malls and other public places just to meet the Brooklyn Nets guard.
The post also indicated that Russell visited the China Basketball Association Game 6 of their finals.
This year will mark Russell's sixth with the Li Ning company, with this being the first time that Russell goes on tour for the company without fellow Li Ning athlete and NBA legend Dwayne Wade.
As Russell is still exploring Free Agency with a chance to still sign back with the Brooklyn Nets, the NBA has already announced the Nets will be heading to China later this year in October for a preseason game in Macao.
It is uncertain for now whether Russell will be with the Nets on their trip to China before this season, however if he is to be signed by the Nets once again he will surely bring in a large crowd of fans as he now has a large following thanks to his overseas tours.