Nets Front Office Staffer Recognized
The Brooklyn Nets are changing a lot within their organization, but their front office is staying put for the most part.
There are people within the organization that are rising up the ladder, including Makar Gevorkian, the vice president of Basketball Operations Alignment & Strategic Planning. Gevorkian was named to The Athletic's 40 Under 40 list.
"Gevorkian only joined the Nets organization in 2020; he began his professional career with a law degree from the University of Chicago and was an associate at two white-shoe law firms, only to join the Nets as a basketball operations assistant. He has since climbed the ranks in Brooklyn and was promoted this summer by general manager Sean Marks to a higher-ranking position in the front office running the Nets’ cap strategy planning, as the franchise navigates a new forward-looking path," The Athletic's Mike Vornukov writes.
Gevorkian, 30, will be tasked with helping Marks rebuild the Nets from the ground up now that they have traded Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks. The Nets can truly focus on finding the right prospects and developing those players in order to build the best team possible.
For rebuilding teams, people like Gevorkian are important in order to think outside the box and get creative, and the Nets will certainly need that as they navigate their path back towards the top of the NBA.
