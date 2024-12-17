Nets Get Positive Report Card Grade
The Brooklyn Nets are 26 games into the season and they have been performing beyond expectations, but when the team was anticipated to be the worst in the Eastern Conference, it sets a high likelihood of positive growth.
However, not many expected the Nets to be in position to be in the Play-In Tournament in the middle of December. That's why Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale gave the Nets a "B+" in his report card for all 30 teams.
"Cam Thomas was balling in a more scalable way before his hamstring injury," Favale writes. "Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith are, apparently, human fireballs. Rookie head coach Jordi Fernandez is a mad scientist. And yet, the Nets are supposed to be losing. That is the entire point of regaining control over their next two draft picks. Exceeding expectations has cost them ground. They are four losses off top-four lottery odds. There is time to properly fire up the tank. And early-season veteran performances should help the Nets at the trade deadline. But stumbling into 30-something wins is not the way. Future grades will reflect as much if this pace holds."
Trading Dennis Schroder should help the losing continue, and more deals are likely coming down the line, but a culture is being established in Brooklyn, and that helps tremendously for the future.
The Nets return to the court on Thursday against the Toronto Raptors.
