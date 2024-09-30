Nets Give Ben Simmons Update Before Training Camp
The Brooklyn Nets are getting ready for training camp this week, and they should see the return of one of their injured players from a year ago.
According to Nets general manager Sean Marks, Ben Simmons is healthy and will train with Brooklyn at the beginning of training camp later this week.
"From what we've seen so far with Ben, Ben is a full go for camp, which for us, that's exciting to see," Marks said via New York Post reporter Brian Lewis. "And for him, he's champing at the bit to be able to get out there and contribute. So this is a big this is a big year for him."
This is certainly promising to hear from the Nets in regards to Simmons, who is the highest-paid player on the team despite only 57 appearances in two seasons with the team.
Simmons was sidelined for most of last season with back injuries, but after undergoing offseason surgery, he is healthy and ready to go.
Simmons may not be part of the Nets' long-term plans as a $40 million player on a rebuilding roster, but he allows Brooklyn to space the floor very well. That will give other young players that the Nets are evaluating the opportunity to get a better look and a clearer idea on if they are worth keeping for the long haul.
