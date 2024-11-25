Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors: Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Brooklyn Nets look to carry the momentum gained from last night's impressive victory over the Sacramento Kings into the second act of a three-game road trip. Tasked with the Golden State Warriors tonight, Brooklyn has the opportunity to pull off its second-straight upset.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 12.5-point underdogs to the Warriors, and the total over/under is 224.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Stay hot from deep. No one shoots the three-ball better than Golden State. It's been their entire identity since Stephen Curry's arrival in 2009. If the Nets are hitting on a similar clip to the win over the Kings, fans could be in for a shootout in San Francisco. Brooklyn nailed 19 shots from beyond the arc last night and needs to stay consistent from deep.
2. Take advantage of the interior. The Warriors boast a smaller frontcourt with Draymond Green (6-foot-6) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (6-foot-9). As Nic Claxton continues reacclimating himself following his short absence with a back issue, the Nets should attempt to capitalize on Golden State's lack of size.
3. Slow the supporting cast. Even in 2024, there's no real way to stop Curry. He can heat up at any moment and completely shift a contest in the Warrior's favor. Tonight, it'll be the supporting cast Brooklyn must be aware of. Guys like Buddy Hield and Brandin Podziemski play beneficiaries when teams put too much focus on Curry, a mistake the Nets cannot afford.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (7-10) vs. Golden State Warriors (12-4)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Monday, Nov. 25, 2024 at 10 p.m. EST.
LOCATION:
Chase Center - San Francisco, CA
FINAL WORD:
Brooklyn rounds out the road trip on Wednesday night in a 9 p.m. EST matchup with the Phoenix Suns before returning home on Friday to take on the Orlando Magic in the Nets' third NBA Cup contest.
