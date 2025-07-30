Brooklyn Nets' Guard Building Offensive Arsenal in Search of Defined Role
The Brooklyn Nets will surely be focused on development in the 2025-26 NBA season. With the Nets potentially having one of the youngest rosters in NBA history, Tyrese Martin will face an uphill battle for rotational minutes. Luckily for Martin, he is no stranger to adversity.
The former UConn Huskie was a four-year college athlete before being taken with the 51st pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Martin only saw 16 games of NBA action with the Atlanta Hawks and was not given a contract in the association following his rookie year.
Instead, he took the G League route, signing a contract with the Iowa Wolves for the 2023-24 NBA season. Martin got an opportunity in Brooklyn the following year on a two-way deal and received a standard contract not long after.
In his 11 starts with the Nets this past season, he averaged 11.9 points per game. If he finds minutes in year two with Brooklyn, it will be because of his offensive abilities.
Martin was in the gym recently trying to diversify his scoring skillset. He was primarily a three-point shooter for Brooklyn last year, 4.7 of his 7.8 average per game shot attempts coming from beyond the arc.
He shot 35.1% from three-point range this past season and aims to improve as an outside shooter off the dribble, as evidenced by his film. During his workout video, Martin also demonstrated a slow euro-step in the lane, a move that is becoming popularized among talented players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Andrew Nembhard.
Teams know that he is looking for his outside shot and he seems to be looking to take advantage of that come the new season. Last season, 188 of his 282 three-point attempts were taken from above the break. In his recent film sessions, he has been working on using shot fakes to create driving opportunities from both the top of the key and the wings.
In ESPN's projected depth chart for the Nets, Martin is in a reserve role at shooting guard behind Terance Mann and Cam Thomas. At this time, Thomas has yet to reach a contract agreement with Brooklyn and is projected to play out the season on his qualifying offer.
Martin possesses positional versatility and is more likely to play small forward. This position is expected to be filled by Ziaire Williams, Jalen Wilson, and Noah Clowney— a young group that remains less proven.
As one of the few pure shooters and scorers on the Nets' roster, Martin's focus on improving this aspect of his game will enhance his chances for meaningful playing time.