Nets Guard Details Free Agency Decision
The Brooklyn Nets have slowly begun deconstructing their roster, ushering in a rebuild and a new era. They traded star forward Mikal Bridges -- their No. 1 option a season ago -- to the New York Knicks and will continue to trade veteran, win-now players.
This offseason, the Nets began acquiring young players. One of which was guard Killian Hayes, who played his past four seasons with the Detroit Pistons. The first four years of his NBA career underwhelmed, but joining Brooklyn gives Hayes the opportunity to rebuild his identity as a player.
During Media Day, Hayes had the opportunity to reveal why he chose the Nets in free agency.
"Just talking to the GM... I came here and had a good talk, good workouts. I just feel good here," Hayes explained. "I feel like it's a good system and a good start for me because it's kind of a rebuild, and I'm trying to rebuild myself as well."
The Nets are in a situation that benefits players just like Hayes -- young players who had plenty of potential but never panned out in their situation.
Brooklyn's roster provides a clean slate. Players will be able to join the organization and rebuild their value as a player. Think of the Oklahoma City Thunder in their rebuilding days. They saw plenty of roster turnover, giving plenty of guys a chance to make a name for themselves in the NBA.
The NBA season is here. While Hayes and other players in a similar position will benefit, expect the likes of Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and more to be involved in trade conversations from now until the trade deadline in February.
Hayes has struggled shooting the ball, with his strength as a playmaker coming in his playmaking and downhill ability. Playing in Brooklyn, he'll be able to experiment and expand on his game.
