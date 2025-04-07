Nets Guard Reece Beekman Impresses in Debut As a Starter
The Brooklyn Nets suffered their second-straight loss last night against the Toronto Raptors, 120-109. At this point, the Nets are more inclined to drop games with the regular season closing, as they need the great lottery odds for the No. 1 overall pick, so the loss to Toronto isn't much of a heartbreak for fans.
While the season is nearly over, Brooklyn did come away with a solid positive last night. Rookie Reece Beekman made his first NBA start and tallied a career-high 14 points on 6-for-13 shooting from the field. He also notched an impressive four rebounds, five assists, and three steals.
The 23-year-old went undrafted in 2024 but then signed a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors. He was eventually traded to the Nets in December along with multiple second-round pick and De'Anthony Melton for Dennis Schroder.
Against Toronto, the 6-foot-3 guard performed well alongside Keon Johnson at the guard spots. The two combined for 27 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists. The Nets made the game slightly more interesting with 37 four-quarter points, however, the Raptors also closed the game with 38 points of their own.
Beekman has appeared in just 33 games this season between the Nets and Warriors but has received more opportunities in Brooklyn. With the Nets' G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, he's averaged 15.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks. Coming out of Virginia, Beekman was widely regarded for his defense alongside fellow prospect Ryan Dunn.
It's been tough for Beekman to find rotational minutes given Brooklyn's current roster. There are plenty of young players who have proven more throughout the season, while there are also a few veterans who are established within the lineup. Nevertheless, he had an impressive night and showed promise for the future.
The Nets officially have just four games remaining in the season now that the Eastern Conference standings are set with 10 teams having clinched the postseason. Now that Brooklyn is out of the postseason race, it would be ideal for head coach Jordi Fernandez to give more opportunities to players like he did to Beekman last night.