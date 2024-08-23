Brooklyn Nets Guard Sets Sights High With Goal For 2024-25 NBA Season
The Brooklyn Nets might have begun stripping their roster to kick off a rebuild and youth movement, but, fortunately, the team already has a young scoring guard on the roster. Cam Thomas has spent three seasons with the Nets, though he's just now earning an expanded role that will allow him to shine.
Coming off a season with 51 starts in 66 games played, the 22-year-old (soon to be 23) guard is ready to shoulder some responsibility in Brooklyn as the club ushers in a new era. He's one of the longest-tenured players within the organization despite his young age, so he makes sense as a leader at the guard position.
The Nets traded Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks to help kick off the new era, and the path is now clear for Thomas to take the reins as the leader. He shared his understanding of the role in a recent interview with SLAM.
“Just knowing that and embracing it,” Thomas said of his role. “Attacking it head-on. I’ve kind of been having those roles [as the leader of the team] ever since I was in high school and college. So, I’m not really worried about it. I’m just excited to get it going and to try to do it in the League. I’m not really worried about it at all; I’m just ready.”
As mentioned, the LSU product is an incredible scorer. Last season, Thomas surpassed 20 minutes per game for the first time, leaping to playing 31.4 minutes per contest. With more playing time, the Nets guard averaged 22.5 points per game.
With Brooklyn, Thomas is going to be able to step into more of a leadership role on the court, but what areas does he want his game to improve? The Nets guard gave quite the concrete answer, citing 25 points per game and improving in other areas would be a perfect season as he heads into year four.
“Just doing everything—doing it consistently,” he said. “I had the biggest jump in points from my second year to my third year. I was at 22.5 [points per game], so I think trying to get into that 25 ppg range, upping the playmaking and just trying to keep improving my all-around game. And hopefully, it leads to wins.”
While the Nets won't be particularly competitive next season, watching the growth of young players will give fans a reason to tune in and stay connected with the club as they navigate a rebuild.
