Brooklyn Nets Have No 'Untouchables'
Many NBA teams have one or two players they consider to be 'untouchable' in a trade. No matter a team's current situation, and no matter the offer, they simply can't give up that player, as he holds too much value. For the Brooklyn Nets, some people think that player is their 22-year-old star, Cam Thomas. The reality of the situation is he isn't.
The Nets have just kicked off a long overdue rebuild, gathering a slew of draft picks while focusing on developing their young core. The team still has a few veterans who are expected to be traded in the near future, but none of the young players should be off the table in a trade as well.
That's not to say that Brooklyn should be actively looking to trade one of Cam Thomas, Noah Clowney, Jalen Wilson or Dariq Whitehead. All four of these players have the potential to be great, with Thomas already taking steps into stardom. However, if a team presents a good enough trade for one of their developing players, the Nets should consider it.
Many would argue Thomas to be that untouchable asset, but the reality is that he isn't there yet, and his play style holds him back. Thomas is only 22, so there's plenty of time to grow, but right now he's a pure scorer. Averaging 22.5 points last season, Thomas did while averaging just 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists, lacking in any other department other than scoring.
This isn't to say Thomas is a bad player, because he is already very good, and can become great. The problem is that purely scoring without doing anything else doesn't contribute to winning, and this isn't the first occurrence.
Zach LaVine and Bradley Beal are perfect examples of teams trying to build around pure scorers and getting nowhere. Unless he improves in other departments, Thomas should not be off the table in a trade.
