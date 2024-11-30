Brooklyn Nets HC Jordi Fernández Reacts to NBA Cup Elimination: “A Step Slow”
The Brooklyn Nets were officially eliminated from the NBA Cup on Friday night following a 123-100 home loss to the Orlando Magic.
The Nets received a walloping at the hands of Jamahl Mosley’s squad, which was up 28 points during its biggest lead. Franz Wagner scored 29 points and grazed a triple-double by adding eight rebounds and assists. No one on the Nets could guard the German star.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope pitched in with 19 points, nine of which came in the third quarter. Four of his seven field goals were 3-pointers. Jalen Suggs and rookie Tristan da Silva added 12 and 13 points, respectively.
Shake Milton led the Nets in scoring with 22 points off the bench, his most in a game since he was a Philadelphia 76er (four teams ago). Fellow backup unit member Keon Johnson had 15. Cam Johnson had 14, and Trendon Watford added 13.
Nets head coach Jordi Fernández reflected on the loss: “I think [Orlando] were the best team overall ... on both ends. They made their shots, they were very physical, they got to the free-throw line, a little bit of everything … We were a step slow with our physicality, with our rotations, with our communication, and you pay for it.”
Brooklyn was without its top scorer in Cam Thomas because of a left hamstring strain that should keep him out most of the month. Dennis Schröder was also unavailable because of personal reasons. This meant that the Nets sorely lacked firepower.
“We’re gonna go out there and fight with whoever we have,” Fernández said.
Jalen Wilson, for instance, had nine quick points in the first quarter and then finished with 11 points. Ben Simmons was 2-of-2 from the field but stopped looking at the basket after missing a pair of free throws at the start of the second quarter. Those were the Australian playmaker’s first foul shots attempted since game two of the NBA regular season on October 25.
Simmons had enjoyed his best game of the year against Phoenix, but reverted back to a timid display versus Orlando. His two field goal attempts were a season-low.
The Nets could've won five in six, and had won its last four home games against Orlando, but instead got blown out. The team had already suffered a 15-point loss to the Magic at the beginning of the season. Brooklyn can avenge those defeats on Sunday when the Magic, now having won 11 of their past 12 games, return to the Barclays Center.
Jalen Wilson is already looking forward to that: "It's good to see them again, know what we did wrong, correct it, and just play our game.”
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.