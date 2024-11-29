Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic: Injury Report
Following a four-game road trip, the Brooklyn Nets will be forced to rely on the "next man up" mentality yet again. Potentially without its starting backcourt and frontcourt, Brooklyn's depth will be tested in tonight's NBA Cup clash with the Orlando Magic.
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Noah Clowney (ankle), Jaylen Martin (knee), Dennis Schröder (personal), Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring), Cam Thomas (hamstring)
QUESTIONABLE: Nic Claxton (back), Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle), Cam Johnson (ankle), Jalen Wilson (calf)
Magic Injuries:
OUT: Paolo Banchero (oblique), Gary Harris (hamstring), Mac McClung (two-way), Trevelin Queen (two-way)
Dennis Schröder is the latest Net to be added to the injury report, who will miss tonight's contest due to personal reasons. The 31-year-old's been on a heater as of late, highlighted by his 29-point performance in Wednesday's win over the Phoenix Suns. In his absence, Brooklyn will turn to Shake Milton and Ben Simmons.
Things could get interesting for Head Coach Jordi Fernandez if neither Nic Claxton nor Dorian Finney-Smith are a go come tip-off. When Claxton's been held out throughout the 2024-25 campaign, Fernandez has often turned to either Finney-Smith or Noah Clowney. Should the latter two be unavailable, Simmons likely slides into the starting center role.
Even amid all the injuries, the Nets do catch a break by way of Paolo Banchero. Orlando's standout forward didn't produce to what's come to be expected in the squad's Oct 25 meeting, but his void is sure to be felt by the up-and-coming Magic team.
Brooklyn takes on Orlando at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.