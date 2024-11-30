Nets Snap Three-Game Winstreak, Unravel Against Magic at Home
After downing three Western Conference foes on the road, the Brooklyn Nets may have been feeling themselves a little too much. Not that anyone could blame them, considering they defeated the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns while dealing with countless injuries.
In its return to the Barclays Center, the Orlando Magic reminded Brooklyn who the true Atlantic Division powerhouse is in a 123-100 rout.
The first half may have fully cemented Franz Wagner's status as the "Net killer." He dropped 29 in Brooklyn's first meeting with Orlando on Oct. 25, but nearly reached that mark in just 18 minutes of action Friday evening.
Due to Wagner's play, it was a shock that the Nets managed to keep things close for as long as they did.
A Tyrese Martin-like first quarter from Jalen Wilson, who nailed all three of his triple attempts, and a bench spark by Shake Milton provided optimism amid Wagner's heater. The latter turned in 12 points off the bench, highlighting Brooklyn's "next man up" menatlity.
But for the opening 19 minutes, neither squad possessed more than a two-possession lead. At least until the Nets went cold, while Wagner only continued to shine.
Maybe it was playing alongside his brother, Mo. Maybe it was motivation from chippiness off a Ben Simmons-Jalen Suggs double technical. Or maybe, Wagner just loves ruining the nights of Brooklyn fans across the globe.
Wilson and Milton's combined 21 points equated to the Orlando stud's output, handing the Nets a 12-point deficit at the halftime buzzer.
Out of the break, not even the "Brooklyn grit" could've saved the Nets.
Despite Wagner only adding two points in the third frame, the Magic opened up a 28-point lead on Jordi Fernandez's crew, who were obviously missing the likes of Dennis Schröder and Cam Thomas.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope played second-fiddle to Wagner in the early going but evolved into the main threat as the contest dragged along. Brooklyn placed so much focus on slowing the former Michigan star that it completely disregarded Caldwell-Pope's ability.
Given the importance of point differential in the NBA Cup, Orlando had no reason to pull back. And up nearly 30 points, that just added more stones to an already sinking ship.
Unlike in their previous lopsided losses, there wasn't a bright spot in this one. The Nets were outperformed in nearly every facet, but can't afford to dwell on their shortcomings for very long.
The offense went stagnant when the three-pointers stopped dropping. The defense, specifically closing out on the Magic's sharpshooters, left plenty to be desired.
Those are issues that must be solved quickly, as Brooklyn gets the rematch in just two days. Sunday afternoon will play witness to another shot at Orlando, who've given the Nets the little brother treatment twice already this season.
To access the final box score from the Brooklyn Nets' loss to the Orlando Magic, click here.
