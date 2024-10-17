Brooklyn Nets HC Jordi Fernández Provides Update on Killian Hayes
Killian Hayes is the international man of mystery in this Brooklyn Nets preseason — at least to fans, but not to first-year head coach Jordi Fernández.
Even though Hayes has missed all three of the Nets’ preseason games until now, Fernández has gotten to evaluate the French guard in other contexts. Hayes is currently on an Exhibit 10 contract, and he is not eligible to be converted to a two-way deal due to time already spent in the NBA.
“We'll see how it plays out but so far I'm happy with him, everything he's done,” Fernández said on Monday night. “He’s like a true point guard.”
Brooklyn’s head coach echoed that sentiment in his pregame comments on Wednesday before the team’s third preseason game, a 117-95 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers. Fernández said a decision on Hayes would be taken “as a group” with Nets general manager Sean Marks.
“I’ve seen him play live in practice and you guys haven’t,” Fernández said in comments picked up by The New York Post’s Brian Lewis. “I’ve seen him and I’m very happy with him.”
Hayes’ preseason absence can be attributed to ongoing hip issues, which his head coach described as a “minor injury” and “nothing serious.” Should he make the roster, the former Detroit Pistons playmaker would be an immediate contender to receive backup ballhandler minutes for the Nets. Those minutes have largely gone to Shake Milton in preseason.
“Killian’s got a good feel for the game,” Fernández said on Monday. “He’s worked really hard the whole time we’ve had him here. He’s been really good at camp. Unfortunately, these types of minor injuries happen.”
Last season, Hayes averaged 6.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.2 turnovers per contest. However, he has only shot above 40% from the field once in his four NBA seasons, and he has never made more than 30% of his three-point shots.
Hayes was waived by the Pistons in February of last year. Detroit selected Hayes with the seventh overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft from German team Ratiopharm Ulm.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.