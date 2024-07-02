Brooklyn Nets in Trade Talks With Los Angeles Lakers Amid Rebuild
The Brooklyn Nets' rebuild is officially underway. It was kickstarted as Brooklyn sent Mikal Bridges across the bridge as he's now reunited with his former Villanova teammates, joining the New York Knicks.
Moving forward, the Nets are a team to watch in the trade market. They'll trade current, win-now players for expiring contracts with draft assets attached or young players with high potential.
Evidently, the Nets trade partner might just be the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers struck out on trying to acquire Klay Thompson, who opted to join the Dallas Mavericks. LeBron James is willing to take a pay cut to improve the roster, but the team's best route to improvement might just be trades.
The Athletic's Johan Buha reported that the Nets are among a handful of teams linked to the Lakers in the trade market.
"It’s too early to write the Lakers off, of course. There’s always a chance they pull a rabbit out of a hat with a trade or signing. They have been active in recent days, discussing potential deals with Portland, Brooklyn and Utah, among other teams, according to league and team sources," Buha wrote.
Adding on to the report, Buha stated that the Lakers will be operating in silence as they try to execute on an offseason plan to build around James and Anthony Davis.
"Vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka tends to operate in the shadows — more so this summer than ever, according to league sources. It’s certainly possible he has a contingency plan that saves the offseason," Buha wrote.
The Nets will be linked to more teams as the offseason rolls on, but a trade with the Lakers would come as no shock, as the two sides could find a partnership that benefits both sides as Brooklyn looks to reset their roster.
