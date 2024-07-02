Brooklyn Nets' Rebuild a Result of a Need to 'Pivot'
Back in late May, Nets' owner Joe Tsai opened up about his franchise being stuck "at crossroads." Over a month later, Brooklyn's direction was established, dealing Mikal Bridges and seemingly entering a full-on rebuild.
According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, this wasn't the organization's original plan. The teardown was viewed as a backup option hinging on two major developments. The Cleveland Cavaliers' ability to secure a deal with five-time all-star Donovan Mitchell and Mikal Bridges long-term desire to remain with the Nets were the two factors that determined Brooklyn's next steps.
"The Nets were only convinced to trade Bridges by a confluence of events: their inability to pair him with an All-Star like Mitchell, and his own desire to leave and join the Knicks." Lewis wrote. "A deep rebuild was never a preference, but a pivot.
That pivot should prove to ultimately be the right choice.
Brooklyn was stuck in no man's land. They had a young star to build around, but last year's horrific outcome on top of lacking any real draft capital prevented the organization from acquiring pieces around said star.
In the coming days, the Nets are expected to engage in trade talks around many of their current roleplayers, hoping to bulk up their assets for a grueling but potentially short stint of bottom-feeding. When general manager Sean Marks took over back in 2016, the Nets were in a far worse position than they are now. Back then, not only did they have next to no talent on the roster, but also lacked all of their future first round picks, essentially being forced to tank just to bolster the Boston Celtics.
Marks turned the franchise around in just three years, and now looks to repeat his masterful reworking from five years ago.
While striking out on a Mitchell-Bridges pairing was disappointing, Brooklyn will be far better off in three to four years than they would have been had the superstar duo pipe dream have worked out.
