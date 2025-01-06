Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers: How to Watch Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
The injury bug has bitten the Brooklyn Nets yet again just in time for a rematch with the Indiana Pacers. Brooklyn toppled the then-struggling Pacers back on Dec. 4, but much has changed for both squads since the 99-90 win at the Barclays Center.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 9.5-point underdogs to the Pacers, and the total over/under is 222.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Analyze the depth. As of 12 p.m. EST, the Nets are trending to be without Cam Johnson, Cam Thomas, Ben Simmons and D'Angelo Russell. The latter two are questionable but shouldn't be expected to suit up. That foursome averages a combined 62.8 points per night, forcing the hosts to turn elsewhere for their scoring output.
2. Keep Haliburton inconsistent. After lifting Indiana to the conference finals in last year's playoffs, Tyrese Haliburton has had the epitome of an up-and-down season. Some nights, he explodes for 30-plus points; others, he's held to under 10. Whatever version of Haliburton shows up this evening will play a major impact on the game's outcome.
3. Flow through Clax. If all four previously mentioned players remain out, Nic Claxton could become a focal point of Brooklyn's offense. Recently, a large emphasis has been placed on getting the big man the ball in the pick-and-roll, creating an intriguing matchup between him and Myles Turner.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (13-22) vs. Indiana Pacers (18-18)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Jan. 6, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following the second of three straight home stands for the Nets, they take on the Detroit Pistons at the Barclays Center this Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. EST before hitting the road for a Friday night matchup with the Denver Nuggets.
