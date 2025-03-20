Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
With the season series tied at one apiece, the Brooklyn Nets hit the road for back-to-back matchups with the Indiana Pacers. The first, a 7 p.m. meeting tonight, presents the Nets with another opportunity to evaluate young talent — especially with Cam Thomas and Cam Johnson both already being ruled out ahead of tipoff.
ODDS:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Nets enter the day as 8.5-point underdogs to the Pacers, and the total over/under is 222.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Get Ziaire Williams More Involved. Due to Johnson receiving the night off, Brooklyn's versatile wing is likely to see an increase in touches. Williams has tallied 10 points or more in each of his last four appearances while emerging as one of the Nets' most consistent offensive weapons. In instances where Johnson has missed time, Williams has showcased the ability to take on a larger workload, and that'll likely be the case in Indiana.
2. Defend the Depth. Despite being led by Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers possess multiple do-it-all guards who can erupt on a moment's notice. Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard fit into this category, as the duo combined for 25 points in last night's 135-131 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Haliburton was unavilable in the win, and with his status unknown for the showdown with Brooklyn, Mathurin and Nembhard will be expected to again fuel the Pacers' scoring attack.
3. Show Defensive Improvement. At this point in the season, it would be more beneficial to the Nets' future for them to preserve their current lottery odds. While winning presumably won't be at the top of the priority list, regaining some defensive confidence should be. A squad once known for its gritty, non-stop effort, Brooklyn's recent lapses have been costly. To establish some sort of momentum on that side of the ball going into the offseason, the Nets must prevent a signature performance from Indiana's cast of contributors.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (23-46) vs. Indiana Pacers (39-29)
INJURIES:
WHEN:
March 20, 2025 at 7 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following tonight's matchup, Brooklyn remains in Indiana for an immediate rematch with the Pacers. Whoever falls this evening will have a final opporuntity to even the season series on Saturday at 5 p.m. EST, again at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
