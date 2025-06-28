Inside The Nets

Brooklyn Nets Invite Oregon Guard to Summer League Team

Former Oregon guard TJ Bamba has been invited to join the Brooklyn Nets Summer League team in Las Vegas.

Alec Elijah

Mar 13, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks guard TJ Bamba (5) in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Unfortunately, only 59 players get to hear their name get called at the NBA Draft each year, but that does not mean the prospects who are not called can't receive an opportunity to still prove their NBA worth. This includes former Oregon Duck guard TJ Bamba, who will be joining the Brooklyn Nets Summer League team in hopes of landing a roster spot for the regular season.

Bamba's college career began at Washington State for three seasons before transferring to Villanova for one season and lastly Oregon for his final year of college basketball.

With Oregon, Bamba started all 35 games and recorded 10.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 38.9% from the field and 25.3% from three-point range.

He has shown the ability to flourish in three different offenses while in college and has proven to be a key defender for each squad he has been on. This past season, he averaged 1.8 steals per game and took on the toughest guard matchup for the Ducks in every game he played.

Bamba will be fighting an uphill battle as the Nets essentially loaded up on guards this draft, selecting Egor Demin (No. 8), Nolan Traoré (No. 19), Drake Powell (No. 22) and Ben Saraf (No. 26), which will create limited playing time for certain guards on the roster.

TJ Bamba
Oregon guard TJ Bamba celebrates as the game winds down as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

However, the one way to get on a court the fastest in the NBA is usually defense, and that is something Bamba can thrive in. This past year with Oregon, Bamba was given a Big Ten All-Defensive team honor as well as being named a finalist for the Lefty Driesell award, given to the top defensive player in Division I.

At 6-5 and 210 pounds, Bamba plays a physical brand of basketball and doesn't shy away from any defensive assignment. If he can prove to be a key defensive player in the summer league, Brooklyn may just have to find a spot on the main roster or G League team for TJ Bamba.

ALEC ELIJAH

Alec Elijah is a San Jose State University graduate, as well as a credentialed NCAA & NFL reporter. He contributes to On SI for the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma State Cowboys. Outside of On SI, Alec hosts a College Football/NFL Draft centered podcast.

