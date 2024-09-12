Nets' Jalen Wilson Can Continue Breakout With Strong Preseason
It seemed inevitble that one of the Brooklyn Nets three 2023 NBA Draft selections would eventually supply a large impact. After hype built around first-rounders Noah Clowney and Dariq Whitehead, this summer it was former Kansas star Jalen Wilson who cemented himself as a potential franchise cornerstone.
The 6-foot-6 forward wowed at the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas, bringing home MVP honors and displaying his extremely high potential. Heading into his sophomore campaign, Wilson has the chance to continue his breakout with a strong preseason display.
“You can never get complacent with where things are. And that’s where I’m at. I’m just shooting for more goals, shooting for more achievements," Wilson told the New York Post in August. "Now that I’m here back in town, you have the opportunity to get in the gym every single day and get better. So you know, when the time comes, that you’re prepared.”
Brooklyn's four-game preseason slate is the perfect stage for Wilson to show that Vegas wasn't an anomoly. First up is the Los Angeles Clippers, who present a major question mark with Paul George departed. Following their opener, the Nets get the Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors ahead of the regular season.
Philly is the toughest matchup by far, but the other three could serve as the stage for Wilson to solidify himself as a key piece moving forward. Brooklyn's wing room is presently crowded, but that shouldn't impact the 23-year-old's chances of reaching his full potential.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.