Nets' Jalen Wilson Could Emerge as Offense's Second Option
A frustrating 2023-24 campaign for the Brooklyn Nets, while disappointing, did include some silver linings. Cam Thomas became one of the league's most lethal scorers, Nic Claxton developed into a fringe-top-10 big man and then-rookie Jalen Wilson showed flashes of what his future may hold.
The 6-foot-6 Kansas product only appeared in 43 games yet delivered multiple memorable performances. On Dec. 27, the 22-year-old led all Nets scorers with 21 points in a losing effort to the Milwaukee Bucks, sparking optimism for his future development.
With Mikal Bridges now departed, a glaring hole exists next to Thomas. Someone will be forced to produce in place of the now-New York Knick, and Wilson is primed to step into the role.
At the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas, the 2023 second-round pick continued to turn heads. Wilson was dominant. He eventually was named Summer League MVP, fully cementing his status as "arrived." After a full offseason under new head coach Jordi Fernandez's tutelage, Wilson's ceiling seems to be limitless.
Despite a crowded forward room, Fernandez must do everything he can to ensure the breakout candidate is on the floor. Dealing either Dorian Finney-Smith or Cam Johnson instantly opens up a spot in the starting lineup, likely to be seized by Wilson.
Next season is sure to come with its growing pains, but an offensive duo of Thomas and Wilson should be enough to keep Nets fans invested and entertained in year one of the franchise's complete rebuild.
