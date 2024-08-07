Brooklyn Nets' Jalen Wilson 'Shooting for More Achievements'
Fresh off his Summer League MVP crowning, Brooklyn Nets' forward Jalen Wilson is presented with a major opportunity. Amid their ongoing rebuild, the franchise is in need of on-court leadership, and has been even before Mikal Bridges was dealt to the New York Knicks. Wilson, 23, has the chance to become what the Nets lack.
In an interview with the New York Post, the potential rising star discussed his approach heading into his sophomore campaign.
"I just take every single day and every single opportunity I’m handed as a blessing, and I want to attack everything," Wilson said. "You know, that’s all you ask for as a young guy in the NBA is the opportunity to play and get to showcase what you can do."
Despite only having one year under his belt, Wilson is older than seven other members of Brooklyn's roster, including Cam Thomas and Day'Ron Sharpe. His poise and maturity are evident through his countless interviews following summer league, creating optimism for Wilson to emerge in his second season.
“You can never get complacent with where things are. And that’s where I’m at. I’m just shooting for more goals, shooting for more achievements," he said. "Now that I’m here back in town, you have the opportunity to get in the gym every single day and get better. So you know, when the time comes, that you’re prepared.”
Wilson's mentality compounded with Jordi Fernandez's relentless emphasis on player development is a perfect match. Their shared desire to progress will bode extremely well for Brooklyn as they likely prepare to be one of the worst teams in basketball in 2024-25.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.