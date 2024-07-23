Brooklyn Nets' Jalen Wilson Takes Home Summer League MVP Honors
Heading into the 2024 Summer League, expectations were high surrounding the Brooklyn Nets' second-year trio of Jalen Wilson, Noah Clowney and Dariq Whitehead. All three returned to compete in the summer event, and while Whitehead specifically did not meet the hype, no one expected what fans saw from Wilson.
After dominating through five games, the 6-foot-6 wing was named summer league MVP. His impressive stretch saw averages of 21.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.6 steals per night on an extremely efficient 47.3% from the field and scorching 55% from deep. Wilson now becomes the second Net in the last three seasons to be honored with the award after Cam Thomas accomplished the same feat in 2021.
While the summer competition is somewhat pointless outside of evaluating players' development and roster spot-hopefuls, it has served as a launching pad for some of the 21st century's best talents. Wilson now joins Blake Griffin, John Wall, and Damian Lillard as recipients of the award, as well as his own teammate. The announcement obviously does not guarantee Wilson will join the rank of superstar that those three previous winners had, but it does provide optimism for him to find his way as Brooklyn's starting forward come next season.
Wilson's emergence not only benefits him, but may prove to benefit Whitehead as well.
The Duke product can now solely focus on his rehab, blocking out the outside noise as the spotlight will surely be on the newly-crowned MVP. Despite the inevitability of a losing season next year as the Nets navigate a complete overhaul, moments such as these provide fans with a glimmer of hope.
