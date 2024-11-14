Nets' Jordi Fernandez on Coach of the Year Watchlist
The Brooklyn Nets are in the first year of the Jordi Fernandez era, and things are off to a promising start.
The energy Fernandez has brought to the franchise from the first day he was hired has been infectious, and every player is buying into his system and philorophies.
Fernandez has the Nets competing at a level that many didn't believe was possible early in the season. That's why Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes has named Fernandez as an early candidate for the league's Coach of the Year Award.
"The Nets' schedule toughens up for much of November, and these early four wins don't mean a respectable record (or anything close to it) should be the expectation going forward. But even if Brooklyn starts dropping games en masse and the vibes darken, Fernandez's influence has been positive—in a very difficult situation," Hughes writes.
Fernandez was named as one of five candidates alongside Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors), Mark Daigneault (Oklahoma City Thunder), Joe Mazzulla (Boston Celtics) and former Nets coach Kenny Atkinson, who has the Cleveland Cavaliers as the best team in the league for the first three weeks of the season.
Fernandez and the Nets are back in action tomorrow night as they take on the New York Knicks in their first NBA Cup matchup.
